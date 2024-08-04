HERE WE GO AGAIN: ‘Zuckbucks’ Group Announces Plans To Dump More Cash Into Election Offices.

CTCL claims to provide “nonpartisan” funding, but its history suggests otherwise.

The group was founded in 2012 by former staffers of the New Organizing Institute (NOI) — namely Epps-Johnson, Whitney May, and Donny Bridges, according to InfluenceWatch.

NOI became known as the “Democratic Party’s Hogwarts for digital wizardry,” and trained more than 30,000 Democratic digital organizers and campaigners. The group focused on election administration, voter data management, and get-out-the-vote efforts –- all areas on which CTCL now focuses.

Leftist Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss took inspiration from the NOI in 2015 to strategize efforts to “reshape the U.S. electorate” and give so-called “progressive” causes a permanent advantage.

CTCL shuttled $328 million from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to public election agencies in 2020. The grants, which later became known as “Zuckbucks,” largely targeted areas with left-leaning voting blocs and boosted Democratic turnout in the already close presidential election.