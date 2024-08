WOEING: Boeing takes additional $125 million loss on Starliner. “In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission July 31 about the company’s second quarter financial results, Boeing said it was taking an additional $125 million charge on Starliner, citing delays in completing the ongoing Crew Flight Test (CFT) mission.”

CFT astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams are now on Day 70 of their weeklong stay aboard the ISS.