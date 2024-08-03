WHY IS DNC-CNN SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? CNN Host Explains Why These Black Men Are Likely ‘Low Info Voters’ for Their Opinion of Kamala Harris.

Black guys at Harrisburg barbershop tell local CBS reporter that ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ isn’t really black: “To me, no.” pic.twitter.com/cdZUX5UwEF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2024

This brief segment yields a cornucopia of memes, none of them good ones for CNN, including:

And:

John Nolte wrote yesterday, “Well, the delusion is over. CNN has announced an end to the ludicrous fantasy. CNN Opinion is no more. And I mean ‘CNN Opinion’ is no more. Obviously CNN itself is all opinion, and lies and bullying to back up that opinion, but the vertical has shuttered.”