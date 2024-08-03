PARTY OF YOUTH UPDATE: Jimmy Carter Says He’s Hanging On to Vote for Kamala Harris.

As his 100th birthday nears, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has revealed his ultimate birthday wish—to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Carter, who has been in hospice care since Feb. 2023, could make history on Oct. 1 as the first president to reach their [sic–Ed] 100th birthday. But he told his family a bigger goal for him would be to see the defeat of Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His grandson Jason Carter said he told his son Chip a few days ago, when asked whether he was trying to make it to his 100th birthday, that he is “only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.”

No need to worry, he’ll make it — one way or another:

Last month, Howie Carr wrote that Joe Biden has finally supplanted Carter as “the worst president, ever.” Both men may be looking to Kamala to best them in the Red Queen’s Race for that ignominious title. However, as Carr wrote:

The biggest difference between Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden was that Carter was at least trying to do the right thing by the United States of America. Everything Biden’s handlers conspired to accomplish was designed to subvert not just American society, but western civilization in general.

That’s Kamala’s goal as well.

Flashback: “I see the contrast coming into view. Joe Biden is making Jimmy Carter look like a good president.”

Was this the moment when everything went pear-shaped?