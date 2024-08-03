THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Why the man that ‘gets s— done’ might not be able to save Kamala Harris in the rust belt.

If Josh Shapiro has a political philosophy, it is to “get s— done”. The Pennsylvania governor constantly uses the phrase, whether he is repairing a collapsed highway in a matter of days, negotiating a budget through a divided legislature, or posting on TikTok. He even keeps a mug stamped with the mantra on his desk. While less inspiring than some political slogans, it has helped Mr Shapiro position himself as a down-to-earth dealmaker who cares more about results than politics. Now Kamala Harris looks likely to ask the popular, plain-talking governor to get something else done: to win her the key battleground state of Pennsylvania in the forthcoming presidential election. While she has yet to formally anoint a running mate, there are several clues that suggest Mr Shapiro, one of an ambitious new generation of Democrats, is in pole position to be the Democrat’s vice-presidential nominee.

While Kamala is, as the Ministry of Truth AP would say, “calibrating her policy pitch” to downplay her far left views as she feigns tacking towards the center for the general election, Shapiro is also busy airbrushing his record to minimize the damage his presence on the ticket would cause from other extreme elements in the current version of the Democrats’ “Big Tent:” Josh Shapiro Doesn’t Want You To Know This About Him.

Shapiro now insists he supports a two-state solution. “I was 20,” he said. “I have said for years, years before October 7, that I favor a two-state solution — Israelis and Palestinians living peacefully side-by-side, being able to determine their own futures and their own destiny.” For sure, views can evolve, but Shapiro is also now sadly downplaying something he shouldn’t. In the same aforementioned op-ed, he identified himself as a former volunteer for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Today, however, his campaign is downplaying that. “While he was in high school, Josh Shapiro was required to do a service project, which he and several classmates completed through a program that took them to a kibbutz in Israel where he worked on a farm and at a fishery,” Manuel Bonder, a spokesman for Shapiro, told The Times of Israel. “The program also included volunteering on service projects on an Israeli army base. At no time was he engaged in any military activities.” Simultaneously, Shapiro’s volunteering for the IDF has been scrubbed from his Wikipedia page. Imagine being so desperate to be chosen as Kamala Harris’s running mate that you would look at volunteering for the IDF as something not to be proud of because you’re trying to appease the antisemitic and anti-Zionist wing of the Democratic Party. This is the Democratic Party of today.

Or to put it more bluntly, as Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) tweeted on Thursday, “These Progressives don’t want a Jew. Let’s say it out loud. Imagine if moderate Dems said they didn’t want a certain minority. The condemnations would be deafening. Yet now we hear much silence.”

Incidentally, “Getting s___ done” apparently has all sorts of meanings for Shapiro: