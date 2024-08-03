JOHN NOLTE: Imploding CNN Shutters ‘Opinion’ Site (No One Read).
Well, the delusion is over. CNN has announced an end to the ludicrous fantasy. CNN Opinion is no more. And I mean “CNN Opinion” is no more. Obviously CNN itself is all opinion, and lies and bullying to back up that opinion, but the vertical has shuttered.
Now that I’m looking at CNN Opinion for the first time (that’s not a joke), you can tell it was nothing more than an affirmative action program for leftists like Dean Obeidallah—people who could never survive on merit.
Here are some of the more recent headlines:
- The galling mistake that led the US to its current debt problem
- How Billie Eilish is unleashing queer imagination
- The real significance of the Supreme Court’s ‘Chevron deference’ ruling
- Andrew McCarthy deserves to be taken seriously
- Dear Joe, it’s time to go
- The real loser in Thursday’s debate
- The female gaze is taking over page and screen, and it is hot
- My teenage son had an influencer in his class. This is what it was like
- Fighting antisemitism, one curl at a time
CNN paid for that shit.
Here’s how CNN’s valued opinion contributors were informed they might have to get real jobs now…
“Just a quick note to let you know that unfortunately CNN has decided to shut down the opinion section,” an opinion editor sent in an email, per the Hill. “I hope our paths cross elsewhere!”
That’s it. That was the whole goodbye.
Well, that’s par for the course at CNN. Flashback to 2022: CNN+ (hey, remember them?!) folded so quickly that some staffers actually received welcome packages after the network pulled the plug on it.