Well, the delusion is over. CNN has announced an end to the ludicrous fantasy. CNN Opinion is no more. And I mean “CNN Opinion” is no more. Obviously CNN itself is all opinion, and lies and bullying to back up that opinion, but the vertical has shuttered.

Now that I’m looking at CNN Opinion for the first time (that’s not a joke), you can tell it was nothing more than an affirmative action program for leftists like Dean Obeidallah—people who could never survive on merit.

Here are some of the more recent headlines:

The galling mistake that led the US to its current debt problem

How Billie Eilish is unleashing queer imagination

The real significance of the Supreme Court’s ‘Chevron deference’ ruling

Andrew McCarthy deserves to be taken seriously

Dear Joe, it’s time to go

The real loser in Thursday’s debate

The female gaze is taking over page and screen, and it is hot

My teenage son had an influencer in his class. This is what it was like

Fighting antisemitism, one curl at a time

CNN paid for that shit.

Here’s how CNN’s valued opinion contributors were informed they might have to get real jobs now…

“Just a quick note to let you know that unfortunately CNN has decided to shut down the opinion section,” an opinion editor sent in an email, per the Hill. “I hope our paths cross elsewhere!”

That’s it. That was the whole goodbye.