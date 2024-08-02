AFTER TEN MONTHS, BIDEN HAS YET TO MENTION THE FIVE AMERICAN HOSTAGES BY NAME:

It's absurd that a U.S. President (and a presidential candidate, standing next to him) would reject the killing of a terrorist leader as "not helpful."

What Biden should have said: "Terrorists cannot hide. If Hamas leaders want to survive, they should release the hostages now." https://t.co/t134mZeudf

— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 2, 2024