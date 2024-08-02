ME: At least by August 2024 can’t get any weirder.
August 2024:
Childless cat ladies for Kamala.
I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/ICXenkZEbY
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2024
ME: At least by August 2024 can’t get any weirder.
August 2024:
Childless cat ladies for Kamala.
I saw it so now you have to. pic.twitter.com/ICXenkZEbY
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 2, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.