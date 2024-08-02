FILE UNDER YMBFKM: A Paris 2024 official has had his accreditation revoked for appearing to make a hand gesture during the women’s street skate finals last weekend which can be interpreted as “an expression of white supremacy.”

The Telegraph reports that:

“The man in question, who was wearing Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) kit but was later identified as a subcontractor, was standing behind athletes and coaches at La Concorde Urban Park on Sunday when he was twice spotted making the ‘OK’ hand sign, low and to his side, in the background of event footage.”

Hey, it’s not like he allowed a male gorilla to punch some women’s lights out.

Priorities, man.