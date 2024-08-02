IS HARRIS BURNING? ‘Bully’ Kamala Harris ‘berated staff,’ left them in tears after berating them with ‘F-bombs,’ intern told never to make eye contact: report.
Kamala Harris “throws around F-bombs” and constantly berated her staff when she was California Attorney General, according to a shocking report.
An unearthed 2019 op-ed from professor Terry McAteer published in California newspaper The Union describes the “eye-opening” month his son Gregory spent as an intern for Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee for president.
McAteer, a Democrat with generational political ties to the party, claimed his son was subjected to a “side of Kamala Harris which the general public does not know”.
“Harris vocally throws around ‘F-bombs’ and other profanity constantly in her berating of staff and others,” McAteer wrote.
“As AG… Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, ‘Good Morning General’.
Don’t worry though, the AP has an explanation for all of that. She’s an “adroit code-switcher:”
Kamala Harris has range. She can grill nominees for the Supreme Court or meet with foreign dignitaries, then pivot to hosting a Diwali celebration or dancing enthusiastically alongside an HBCU-styled marching band.
It is a dexterity that Harris, the first Black woman and Asian-American to serve as vice president, developed as a person of color to navigate the corridors of power or Main Street in a nation where race and identity influence how one is received or embraced.
Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, is an adroit code-switcher, a term that can include deliberately adjusting one’s speech style and expression to optimize relatability and ensure she gets a message across.
Kamala Harris morphed into Hilaria Baldwin so slowly, I hardly even noticed.
Or as America’s Newspaper of Record reports: Hillary Clinton Meets With Kamala To Help Her Improve Her Black Accent.