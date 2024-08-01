CORN, POPPED:
NEW: Inside the staff rebellion at Crooked Media, the progressive media org behind Pod Save America.
Among the issues dividing staff: the war in Gaza. A founder dating an employee. The union filing a complaint over union busting claims.
A third of staff have left since Jan '23 pic.twitter.com/lhYhu1jhVt
— Ashley Carman (@ashleyrcarman) August 1, 2024
Full report here: While ‘Pod Save America’ Tries to Unite Democrats, Its Staff Rebels.
