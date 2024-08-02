KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I Identify as Disgusted With the Olympics Women’s Boxing Mess. “Even though I’m a huge boxing fan, I’ve always found the idea of women’s boxing to be a little weird. I’m more of a lingerie pillow fight fan (Make America Great Again) myself. Still, I’m old-school enough to believe that only women should compete in women’s boxing.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.