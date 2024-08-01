HMM: Border Invasion Validation. “Texas’ theory that the state is undergoing an illegal alien invasion, as per Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 of the Constitution of the United States of America, due to the Biden Administration willfully ignoring border control laws, just got some validation from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.”
