EVEN MORE GOOD NEWS: Israel says it has confirmed that chief of Hamas’ military wing was killed in a July strike in Gaza. “There was no immediate comment on the Israeli claim by Hamas, which had previously said Deif survived the strike in Gaza. A member of Hamas’ political bureau, Izzat al-Risheq, said in a statement Thursday that confirming or denying his death is the responsibility of the group’s military wing, known as the Qassam Brigades, which so far has been silent.”

Previously: Now We Know Exactly How Israel Assassinated Hamas Chief, and I’m Laughing Inappropriately