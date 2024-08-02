OUCH: Intel to Cut Jobs and Suspend Dividend in Cost-Saving Push.

Intel plans to lay off thousands of employees this year and pause dividend payments as part of a broad cost-saving drive more than three years into Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s turnaround effort.

Gelsinger laid out the plan to reduce costs by more than $10 billion next year as the chip maker reported second-quarter sales of $12.8 billion, down 1% and below analysts’ forecasts in a FactSet survey. Reaching that cost-reduction goal will require cutting jobs and lowering capital expenditures, among other moves, the company said.

The company’s stock fell 20% in after-hours trading.

Intel has struggled to gain a foothold in the market for artificial-intelligence chips that have driven the sales and valuations of Nvidia and some other rival chip makers. The heavy spending on those AI-focused chips to build out big data centers also has cut into demand for the non-AI processors for data centers that have long been central to Intel’s business.