SPACE: Possible signs of life on Venus surprise scientists: ‘They shouldn’t be there.’

“Phosphine and ammonia have both been suggested as biomarkers, including on exoplanets. So finding them in the atmosphere of Venus is interesting on that basis as well.”

The findings of ammonia on Venus — referred to by some experts as Earth’s “evil twin” — are “arguably” even more critical for the discovery of life, according to Clements.

“We’re a long way from saying this, but if there is life on Venus producing phosphine, we have no idea why it’s producing it,” he said.

“However, if there is life on Venus producing ammonia, we do have an idea why it might be wanting to breathe ammonia.”