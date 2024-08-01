KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems Don’t Know It, but Trump Is Steamrolling Kamala’s Honeymoon. “He’s also exposing the leftists in the media, which is something that happens far too infrequently in the Republican Party. Trump leans into their awful treatment of him, makes them even more frustrated and miserable, and then draws energy from the conflict. It’s a lot of fun to watch, especially when he triggers the lefties like he did yesterday when he told Scott that Kamala Harris was ‘always of Indian heritage’ until ‘she happened to turn black.'”