WELL, THAT’S ONE WAY TO PANDER TO MUSLIM-AMERICAN DEMOCRATS: 9/11 mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammad and two other terrorists awaiting trial on Guantanamo Bay strike plea deals. KSM, “the alleged mastermind of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and two other terrorists being held on Guantánamo Bay will plead guilty as part of a deal that’ll allow them to skirt the death penalty, prosecutors said Wednesday.”
