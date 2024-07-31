HEALTH: Tackling 14 risk factors for dementia may prevent or delay nearly half of cases, report finds. “Based on reviews of the latest evidence, the Wednesday report by The Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention and care adds two risk factors — high cholesterol and vision loss — to 12 others previously identified in its 2020 report. Those existing risk factors are less education, head injury, physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, hearing loss, depression, air pollution and infrequent social contact.”