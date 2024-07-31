August 1, 2024

THE COUNTRY IS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS… BUT WOULD IT BE RUDE TO ASK WHOSE?

“We are recalibrating. I mean, that is very true. I mean, there — there is a — there is a change in — in just him stepping down for re-election. He’s still very much the President, and we’re trying to figure out what the next six months are going to look like, but we are committed.”

I hope that clears things up.

Posted at 8:37 am by Stephen Green