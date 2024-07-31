THE COUNTRY IS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS… BUT WOULD IT BE RUDE TO ASK WHOSE?

JACQUI TIME from earlier: “[C]ould you sort of give us an idea of how much the President's schedule has changed since the ticket changed? Because if you look at what we look at, the big event on Tuesday was a phone call. Big event today is a lunch. Tomorrow, we don't know what… pic.twitter.com/F9YaNzTWmB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2024

“We are recalibrating. I mean, that is very true. I mean, there — there is a — there is a change in — in just him stepping down for re-election. He’s still very much the President, and we’re trying to figure out what the next six months are going to look like, but we are committed.”

I hope that clears things up.