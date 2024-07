BREAKING: Senior Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated on Iranian Soil.

Related:

US pressed Israel not to strike in Beirut. So Israel decided to eliminate a top terrorist on US most wanted list, in Beirut. Choice of target likely made it difficult for Washington to object. https://t.co/SZHxtMnsdO

— Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) July 30, 2024