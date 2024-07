HOW’S THAT #DEFUNDTHEPOLICE WORKIN’ OUT FOR YA?

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), on Morning Joe: “I look at Kamala Harris as a cop, as a prosecutor.” How much things have changed since 2020. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 31, 2024

Kelly’s brown-nosing for the veep slot is impressive for his enthusiasm but does Harris really want people to remember her record as attorney general?