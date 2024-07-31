CHANGE: Boeing Board Names Kelly Ortberg President and CEO. “He began his career in 1983 as an engineer at Texas Instruments, and then joined Rockwell Collins in 1987 as a program manager and held increasingly important leadership positions at the company prior to becoming its president and CEO in 2013.”
