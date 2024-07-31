DISPATCHES FROM THE MOS EISLEY CANTINA: What I Saw at ‘White Dudes for Harris.’

Imagine if Republicans put on a celebrity-studded event called “White Dudes for Trump” that raised $4 million. Imagine the endless op-eds. Consider the B-roll that outlets like NPR or MSNBC might use: Klan rallies, January 6, clips from The Handmaid’s Tale, perhaps. The Democrats get to do segregation because they’re doing it ironically. They’re slightly poking fun at the left-wing orthodoxy that everyone gets to do identity politics except white guys. Of course, they wouldn’t want people to think they were poking too much fun at the idea, in which you ask a black guy to open your white guy event, where almost no speakers actually talk about making life better for white men. But is “Haha, don’t worry, we’re the good ones” a winning strategy for appealing to white men who haven’t decided to vote for Kamala yet? Probably not.

More on a similarly headlined piece by Declan Leary at the Spectator:

I did not expect a three-hour Zoom call to awaken my sense of racial solidarity. It was, admittedly, an impressive showing: nearly 200,000 virtual attendees racked up more than $4 million in small-dollar, blood-money donations. (Every so often, a cartoon rendition of the vice president in blue pantsuit pops up over the bar tracking contributions, lifting her arms robotically. A big gold star flashes behind her with giant script: KAMALA.) I had only been to one other rally this size before — and that one didn’t end too well. The organizer is something of a surprise. The internet is awash with photos of a Democrat apparatchik named Ross Morales Rocketto, a great hulking mass of progressive energy, but he is not the man I see before me. Ozempic works miracles. The man bun is another story. Morales Rocketto seems aware of the discomfort with which many will approach a whites-only boys’ club devoted to electing the first Jamaican-Indian female president. He laments the fact that “throughout American history, when white men have organized, it was often with pointy hats on.” He is evidently unaware that he is raising money for a descendant of slave owners.

Also at the virtual cantina, Luke Skywalker himself:

Hamill was campaigning hard for Biden as recently as May, happy to pretend that Biden was healthy enough and mentally fit to run for a second term, until the party told him to drop the pretense and seamlessly pivot to Harris, unburdened by what has been, to coin a phrase.