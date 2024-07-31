MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Sorry, But Kamala Harris Is Not ‘Weirdly Unpopular.’ “As you’re probably already aware, James O’Keefe claimed another Lefty scalp this week, with secret video of DNC compliance manager Joyce DeCerce calling Vice President Kamala Harris ‘weirdly unpopular’ and that he doesn’t think she ‘would win this year.’ Damning stuff — or is it?”