BOONDOGGLE OR GRIFT? YES! Austin Electric Busses Busted. “In many ways, busses are a better fit for electrification than cars: Regular routes plus nighttime storage at a bus yard than can be equipped with industrial strength chargers should theoretically eliminate the range and recharging anxiety still common for many electric car owners. But poor range and lousy quality show that electric busses (at least the ones Austin bought) aren’t ready for prime time.”

Lower TCO was supposed to be a big advantage of EVs over ICE vehicles but that hasn’t panned out.