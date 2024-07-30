USING FACTS AND LOGIC IS A MOST UNCOUTH WAY TO ARGUE: Pete Buttigieg dared Americans to look up crime data. I did and it’s not pretty for Democrats.

Leveraging the COVID pandemic as a pretext, Democrats either stopped booking criminals or released them early, claiming they’d face imminent death from COVID if they were to stay locked up. For example, Cornelius Haney was released from prison early over COVID when he was arrested for the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Denver. Two days after Jerry Crawford was released from prison to reduce the spread of COVID, he was arrested for shooting an 18-year-old man to death.

While Buttigieg and other Democrats try to memory-hole reality, we saw a terrifying rise of left-wing political violence perpetrated by activists, including Antifa, with criminals taking advantage of soft-on-crime legislation, such as a ban on police vehicular pursuits in Washington state and downgrading serious felonies by George Soros-backed prosecutors in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

When Biden took office, cities like Philadelphia and Indianapolis broke all-time records with 561 homicides and 271 homicides respectively. Portland, Oregon, meanwhile, hit its all-time homicide high in 2022.

It wasn’t just homicides that soared.