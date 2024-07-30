INTERVIEW: Fox News anchor Bret Baier reveals the ‘rumor’ about why Biden REALLY dropped out of the race… who’s taking over in the White House… and issues an ultimatum to his critics.

Baier believes it is imperative to determine why, after weeks of resistance and pledges from Biden’s inner circle that he would remain in the 2024 race, that the president suddenly decided to end his political career.

‘The White House says there are no problems [with the president] and he’s still A-Ok. Yet he stepped down from a race that he said he was never going to step down from. And there are still questions about whether he’s going to go the whole distance for the five-plus months remaining in the presidency,’ Baier said.

‘Anything is possible now,’ he added. ‘I don’t sense that the 25th amendment is going to be launched anytime soon. But that’s not to say that there’s not some major health incident that changes that dynamic. It’s day-to-day.’