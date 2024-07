SERIOUSLY, IS THERE A REAL KAMALA HARRIS?

Positions on which Kamala Harris has supposedly reversed herself: Banning fracking ❌

Assault weapons mandatory buyback ❌

Ending private health insurance ❌

Decriminalizing illegal border crossings ❌

Bailing out rioters ❌

Defunding the police ❌

Jailing marijuana offenders ❌… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 30, 2024

The list doesn’t just go on — it’s subject to change again. After the election, of course.