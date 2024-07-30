LEE SMITH: How Barack Obama Ended Normalcy in American Politics.

Obama got her the vice presidential nod even when she was forced to drop out of the primary race after hitting just 3 percent in the polls. Jill Biden objected—Harris had called her husband a racist! The First Lady’s reported recent tantrums show that even after four years, she never fully grasped the arrangement the party had made with her husband. Biden was just an imperfect placeholder for Obama, and it was only a matter of time before the superior avatar would be slotted in.

Mainstreaming the psychological modalities and media techniques of the Manson family is not normal in America. But then again, as Obama’s biographer David Garrow explained, ‘He’s not normal.’

The question is when, exactly, did it become clear to Obama that it was time for Harris to finally replace Biden? Was it after Biden’s disastrous debate with Donald Trump? After the attempted assassination of Trump? No, it seems the countdown officially began Oct. 7.