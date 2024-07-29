SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION FOREVER: How did we get to the point where the campaign for maybe the most liberal presidential candidate ever is embracing and encouraging a group called “White Dudes for Harris?” In a forthcoming article I write about how the academic left increasingly “supports or adopts the notion that overcoming societal racism requires white American to adopt a white racial consciousness.54 Increased white racial consciousness will give white Americans an opportunity to acknowledge their ‘white privilege.’ In turn, this will allow white Americans to develop a collective critical consciousness, making them into antiracist allies.” But as I explain, the notion “that the primary effect of encouraging white racial consciousness will be to get white Americans to evolve into activists dedicated to combatting systemic racism is optimistic to the point of ingenuousness.” And “society will always be divided by race if our educational institutions and popular culture encourage, even demand, people divide themselves by race.” You can read the whole thing, at this link.

UPDATE: From perhaps the most viscerally annoying woman I have encountered, “influencer” Arielle Fodor, on a Zoom “White Women for Harris” call: “Learn from and amplify the voices of those who have been historically marginalized and use the privilege you have in order to push for systemic change,” she said. “As white people, we have a lot to learn and unlearn. So do check your blind spots.”