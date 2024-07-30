KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: In Theory, Someone Will Eventually Be Kamala Harris’s Running Mate. “Democrats are in what is no doubt a very weird place right now. On the surface, they’re at least pretending to be bubbly and enthusiastic about the OH SO AWESOME sudden anointing of Vice President Kamala Harris as their nominee. They’re selling it too. The Dems are quite adept at operating in a purely fictional environment, after all. These are the same people who just spent three-and-a-half years pretending that Joe Biden had a functioning brain. They’ve got mad acting skills.”