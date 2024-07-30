WILL THE REAL KAMALA HARRIS PLEASE STAND UP?

Harris no longer supports Medicare for All,

per @reidepstein

Also says she won’t ban fracking, wants to increase funding for the border, and doesn’t want to require ppl to sell their assault weapons back to the govt.https://t.co/3YlRLJS1xz pic.twitter.com/LcL8jLCIY1 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 29, 2024

A better question would be whether there is a core Kamala Harris aside from ambition.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): It’s not “back to the government.” They never belonged to the government. And given the government’s record, I’m not sure a responsible person would sell them a gun.