MORE IS NOT ALWAYS BETTER: People are overdosing on injectable weight-loss drugs, FDA warns.

The FDA has received reports of dosing errors involving compounded semaglutide injectable products dispensed in multiple-dose vials, resulting in patients seeking medical attention or requiring hospitalization, the agency stated.

Dosing errors came as a result of people measuring and self-administering incorrect amounts, and health care providers miscalculating doses of the cheaper, compounded versions of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy, the agency said Friday in an alert.

Overdose symptoms include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fainting, headache, migraine, dehydration, acute pancreatitis and gallstones, according to the FDA.

A majority of the reports had patients mistakenly drawing up more than the prescribed dose from a multiple-dose vial, self-administering five to 20 times more than the intended dose of semaglutide. Many reports involved patients unfamiliar with how to measure the intended dose using a syringe.