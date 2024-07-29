SOME OF THESE ARE QUITE GOOD: Beege’s Moment of Zen Where We Chill Out and…Watch Some Donald Trump Ads. “I really do think they’re stunning. And what a relief from all the yelling. I know these are meant to be digital, but they’d do great on a national scale, especially at the 15-second length.”
