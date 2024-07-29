JOANNE JACOBS: New Title IX LGBTQ+ rules set off ‘race to the Supreme Court.’ “The new Title IX also would weaken due-process protections for male students accused of sexual misconduct, write Zach Montague and Erica L. Green in the New York Times. It widens the definition of sexual harassment — repeatedly using the wrong pronouns could qualify — sets a lower standard of proof and ends the Trump-era requirement for hearings in which accused students or their lawyers could question accusers. A single administrator could be both investigator and decision maker.”