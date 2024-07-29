TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden says Speaker Johnson is ‘dead on arrival’ in confusing exchange with reporter.

President Biden on Monday declared House Speaker Mike Johnson “dead on arrival” when asked how he planned to get his new rules for the Supreme Court through a Republican-run Congress.

Shortly after arriving in Austin, Texas, where Mr. Biden is scheduled to speak about his plan to overhaul the court, he took a few questions when the odd exchange took place.

Mr. Johnson, Louisiana Republican, said on social media Mr. Biden’s proposed reforms would be “dead on arrival” in the House.

When asked about the speaker’s comments, Mr. Biden responded, “That’s what he is.”

The confused reporter, seeking clarification, said, “He is?”