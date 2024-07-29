STILL NOT READY FOR PRIMETIME: Tesla analyst nearly crashes while using Full Self-Driving.

“The Model Y accelerated through an intersection as the car in front of us had only partly completed a right turn,” Stein wrote in a report to clients Monday. “My quick intervention was absolutely required to avoid an otherwise certain accident.”

Stein, who maintained his rating and $215 price target, emerged from the experience “befuddled at what Tesla might show” at an unveiling of robotaxi prototypes in October. Musk said last week that the company decided to delay the event by about two months, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Stein’s report. Musk posted Monday on X that the carmaker is deploying an updated version of Full Self-Driving, or FSD, which doesn’t make the company’s vehicles autonomous.

Musk has placed greater emphasis on FSD and Tesla’s broader artificial intelligence efforts as sales of its electric vehicles have slowed. The chief executive officer’s messaging has helped support a stock that had sunk more than 40% for the year as of mid-April. The shares were down 12% as of last week’s close and climbed Monday after Morgan Stanley designated Tesla its new top pick among U.S. auto stocks.

Stein gave FSD a try earlier in April, following Tesla’s first-quarter earnings call, and again this month. He wrote up a mixed review the first time around — “stunningly good, but not useful today” — and summed up the second test run as “no better, arguably worse.”