JIM TREACHER: The Dems Claim the Other Guys Are Weird.

At least the Dems have calmed down a little bit. After months of trying to scare people into believing Trump is Hitler1, they’re making the much more plausible claim that he’s a weirdo. Which even his biggest fans will admit is true. He’s a weird dude! But not only do they not care, to them it’s a positive. I mean…

Yep, that’s weird alright. And they love it! They can’t get enough. Other than the fact that everybody knows it already and his voters don’t care, there’s one other problem with attacking Trump for being weird: It’s coming from the Democrats. These Democrats:

