THERE’S A REASON I CALL IT AL JAZEERA ON THE POTOMAC: You really can’t hate the Washington Post’s coverage of the Middle East enough. The Post did not have a headline yesterday about the murder of 12 kids on a soccer field by Hezbollah. Today it has this headline, focusing on Israel’s “response,” with a picture that implies if you don’t look carefully that Israel killed the kid in the photo. Meanwhile, even though every Western government acknowledges that Hezbollah was responsible for the rocket that killed the kids playing soccer, the Post caption suggests that we might want to believe the Iranian-backed terrorist group’s denial.