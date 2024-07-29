GREAT MOMENTS IN FACT-CHECKING:

Election Interference by Meta’s “Independent Fact Checkers” The entire “Fact Checking” program at Facebook and Instagram needs to be dissolved pic.twitter.com/RuC1msJYd8 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 29, 2024

Update: “Meta has now removed the label and says it was a ‘false positive’ in their system.”

The false positives only seem to go in one direction and get corrected only after the damage is done.

More: “Unlike Community Notes on 𝕏, Meta’s ‘Fact Checkers’ are a small group of hand selected corporate media journalists, labels dramatically reduce the distribution of content and having them applied to your posts can destroy your entire page.”

Advantage: Elon Musk’s X.