July 29, 2024

GREAT MOMENTS IN FACT-CHECKING:

Update: “Meta has now removed the label and says it was a ‘false positive’ in their system.”

The false positives only seem to go in one direction and get corrected only after the damage is done.

More: “Unlike Community Notes on 𝕏, Meta’s ‘Fact Checkers’ are a small group of hand selected corporate media journalists, labels dramatically reduce the distribution of content and having them applied to your posts can destroy your entire page.”

Advantage: Elon Musk’s X.

Posted at 3:48 pm by Stephen Green