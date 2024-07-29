THE HIGH PRICE OF LAX FOREST MAINTENANCE: The ‘extraordinary’ growth of California’s largest fire raises alarms. It could burn for months. “Experts say the fire’s explosive growth is due to a perfect storm of hot, dry conditions, combustible vegetation and a landscape that hasn’t burned in decades. The remote terrain has made it challenging for crews to gain access to the blaze’s swelling perimeter, and the firefight could be long and arduous as they struggle to gain a foothold.”