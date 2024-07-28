21ST CENTURY WARFARE: Ukraine Strikes Russian Long-Range Strategic Bomber.

Ukrainian drones have hit a remote Russian airbase in the Arctic, destroying at least one strategic bomber, it has been reported.

Ukrainian media said the attack on the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region damaged a Tupolev Tu-22M3 long-range supersonic bomber-missile carrier, which can fire AS-4 heavy anti-ship or Kh-22 cruise missiles.

Ukraine had downed a Tu-22M3 for the first time on April 19 according to Ukraine’s air force, with the aircraft crashing in Russia’s Stavropol Krai just after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.