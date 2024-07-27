OLD AND BUSTED: Leni Riefenstahl films the 1936 Olympics from a fascist perspective.

The New Hotness? 2024 Olympics portray themselves from a uber-woke perspective:

● Drag Queens Parody the Last Supper During Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

● Bishop Barron on Paris Olympics Drag ‘Last Supper’: ‘Would They’ve Dared Mock Islam in a Similar Way?’

● As Islamic Groups Vow Massacres, Paris Olympics Target Christianity.

● Trans People Are So Oppressed That They’re Opening the Olympics (VIP).

Exit question: “Why is a planet-wide celebration of athleticism and uncommon sporting prowess being introduced with yet another tedious display of cross-dressing, oddly selective sacrilege, and self-satisfied obesity?”

UPDATE:

● Israeli soccer team booed during national anthem at Olympic opener.

● “This summer in Paris, Israeli athletes will proudly compete as citizens of Israel. Six Palestinians will be competing too — but not as citizens of Palestine, because there is no nation of Palestine.”

● Metaphor alert, part un: Olympic flag raised upside down at end of rain-soaked opening ceremony.

● Metaphor alert, part deux: