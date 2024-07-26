UPDATE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARIES ACCORDINGLY, COMRADES! Kamala the Language Cop: Harris Urges End to Terms ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism,’ ‘Illegal Alien.’

Vice President Kamala Harris said the public should no longer use the terms “radical Islamic terrorism” and “illegal alien” during a speech she gave at a Los Angeles mosque in July 2016.

“We must have the courage to object when they use that term, ‘radical Islamic terrorism,’ which ignores how Muslims have overwhelmingly been the greatest victims of terror,” she told the crowd at the Islamic Center of Southern California. “We must also have the courage to reject the term ‘illegal alien.’”