PARIS OLYMPICS ARE OFF TO A SCARY, ROCKY START:

Fifty years ago, there were no professionals competing for the United States. Today, they’re all professionals, paid top dollar so they can train full-time for the glory of the country. They are sponsored by Coke, Pepsi, GM, and dozens of the largest corporations in the world.

Even the USA Canoe Slalom Olympic Team has sponsors.

The preparations for the games have taken seven years, so naturally, France is on edge, hoping everything goes off without a hitch.

Is a sabotage of the French rail network considered a “hitch”?

CNN:

France’s high-speed train lines were targeted by multiple “malicious” acts including arson on Friday, in what has been described as “an attack on France” and “coordinated sabotage” to disrupt travel ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The French state railway company SNCF said in a post on X that “a large number of trains were diverted or canceled,” and asked “all travelers who can to postpone their trip and not go to the station.”

Who’s behind it? The French government and the rail company don’t say. For a list of suspects, see “telephone book.”