NOBODY USES DRONES ANYMORE, THEY’RE TOO POPULAR:

NEW:

“According to one whistleblower, the night before the rally, U.S. Secret Service repeatedly denied offers from a local law enforcement partner to utilize drone technology to secure the rally.”

Via @HawleyMO pic.twitter.com/aKjxP5KUyw

— Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) July 25, 2024