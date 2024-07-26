UGH: B-1 bomber crash report blasts crew mistakes, culture of ‘complacency.’ “The investigation, which Air Force Global Strike Command released on July 25, also found that poor weather conditions, a lack of discipline, poor resource management and communication, and ‘an organizational culture that tolerated decaying airmanship skills’ were among the other factors contributing to the Jan. 4 crash.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.