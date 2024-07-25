NPR: Protests in D.C. Were ‘Largely Peaceful.’

They did the meme.

Good God, they did the meme! Unfortunately, since it happened on the radio, there will be no chyron to screenshot.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered, NPR National Correspondent Jennifer Ludden said that despite “some skirmishes with police” at events in Washington, D.C. critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, “the atmosphere was largely peaceful, as protesters sought to draw attention to ongoing violence” and that the events also had “a notable number of Jewish protesters” in attendance. Ludden said, “There were some skirmishes with police, who say they used pepper spray, but the atmosphere was largely peaceful, as protesters sought to draw attention to ongoing violence they feel desperate to stop.”

NPR can get away with this sort of thing because their audience is in thrall to them, and they don’t need to share pictures. People who listen to the station trust those voices, which are Oh So Cultured, and wrongly assume that they are getting an intelligent and accurate picture of the world.