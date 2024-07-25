WOEING: *NOW* Is It Cool If We Call Our Starliner Astronauts Stranded? “Whatever the difference is between ‘an abundance of caution’ and ‘we can’t admit failure yet,’ I have the feeling we’re not more than a few weeks from NASA showing us exactly what it is. If NASA’s Thursday press conference is anything to go by, that is.”
